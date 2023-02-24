Granlund scored twice on six shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Granlund set up Nino Niederreiter's first-period marker before scoring two of his own in the middle frame. This was easily Granlund's best game of the year, and he may be called upon for repeat efforts since Ryan Johansen (leg) is out for the season. Granlund has five goals and four assists over his last 11 outings, and he's at 34 points, 77 shots on net, 56 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 56 contests overall.