Granlund was credited with an assist during a 2-1 overtime defeat to the host Jets on Thursday.

With Matt Duchene creating a turnover, Granlund played a role in Filip Forsberg's first-period marker, earning his first point in five games. The 30-year-old center entered Thursday with zero shots during his previous two outings, covering 37:36 of ice time. Granlund, who added two hits, snapped the skid and recorded one shot on goal during 18:16 of ice time, including 3:40 on the power play, the most among forwards.