Granlund signed a one-year deal with the Predators on Tuesday worth $3.75 million, TSN reports.

Back in late September, Predators GM David Poile said that Granlund wouldn't be returning to the Music City, so it appears at least one of the two sides changed their tune. The 28-year-old Finn is coming off arguably his worst season since becoming a full-time NHLer, dropping to 30 points in 63 games from 54, 67 and 69 points, respectively, over the prior three campaigns. Nonetheless, Granlund should slot in as the Predators' third-line center behind top-six mainstays Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene.