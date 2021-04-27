Granlund scored a power-play goal on two shots in a 4-1 win over the Panthers on Monday. He also had two PIM and two hits.

Granlund got the Predators on the board 6:30 into the game, slamming home a rebound on top of the crease to knot the game at 1-1. The 28-year-old is heating up down the stretch, producing two goals and four assists during a season-best four-game point streak. He's a viable option for managers looking to stream a forward spot during the fantasy playoffs.