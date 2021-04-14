Granlund scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Lightning.

Granlund tallied at 18:34 of the third period to finish the scoring. The Finn is up to 11 goals, 18 points, 62 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and 31 hits through 40 appearances. He's been solid with three goals in his last five games, but it's still been a tough season for Granlund.