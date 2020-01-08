Predators' Mikael Granlund: Scores PPG in loss

Granlund collected a power-play goal and had three shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Bruins.

Granlund deposited his seventh goal of the season with just under two minutes left in the third period to draw the Predators to within 4-2. The 27-year-old had developed into a 20-goal scorer in Minnesota, but has just eight goals in 52 games since being acquired by Nashville.