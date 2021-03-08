Granlund scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Granlund broke the 0-0 deadlock with his tally at 15:31 of the first period. The Finnish center ended his five-game point drought with the goal. He's struggled with consistency in 2020-21 -- Granlund has only 10 points, 36 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating through 22 outings.