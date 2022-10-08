Granlund recorded an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

The Predators' top line was kept mostly quiet in this contest until Granlund set up Matt Duchene for an empty-net tally in the third period. Expectations are high for Granlund in 2022-23 after his resurgent campaign last year, in which he registered 11 goals and 53 assists in 80 games. As long as he's in a top-line role, he should be a productive pass-first player.