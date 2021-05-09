Granlund collected two assists and was plus-3 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes. He also added a pair of blocks.

Granlund sprung Luke Kunin for a pair of breakaway tallies, once in the second period and once in the final frame, snapping a brief three-game point skid for Granlund. The 29-year-old has produced 13 goals and 14 assists in 51 games on the year.