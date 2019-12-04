Play

Predators' Mikael Granlund: Sidelined Tuesday

Granlund has a lower-body injury and won't suit up in Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay.

It's unclear how the Finn picked up the injury, but the team classified him as day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's clash. Expect more details from the team to emerge in the coming days regarding the injury, but in his stead, Kyle Turris will draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for much of November.

