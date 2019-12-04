Predators' Mikael Granlund: Sidelined Tuesday
Granlund has a lower-body injury and won't suit up in Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay.
It's unclear how the Finn picked up the injury, but the team classified him as day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's clash. Expect more details from the team to emerge in the coming days regarding the injury, but in his stead, Kyle Turris will draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for much of November.
More News
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Enjoying offensive surge•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Tacks on helper•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Picks up pair of assists•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Busts slump with goal•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Demoted to fourth line•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Mired in scoring drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.