Granlund notched an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Granlund set up a Luke Kunin tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old Granlund has a goal and four helpers in his last three outings. He's up to 23 points, 67 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-3 rating in 45 contests overall. The Finn should continue to play a significant role in the Predators' top six as they challenge for a playoff spot.