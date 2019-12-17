Play

Predators' Mikael Granlund: Still sidelined

Granlund (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against the Islanders, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.

Granlund will miss a third straight game Tuesday and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return. Yakov Trenin will continue to round out the Predators' depth up front until Granlund is given the green light.

More News
Our Latest Stories