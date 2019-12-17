Predators' Mikael Granlund: Still sidelined
Granlund (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against the Islanders, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.
Granlund will miss a third straight game Tuesday and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return. Yakov Trenin will continue to round out the Predators' depth up front until Granlund is given the green light.
More News
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Not ready Monday•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Out with lower-body issue•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Practices Monday•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Won't dress Saturday•
-
Predators' Mikael Granlund: Sidelined Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.