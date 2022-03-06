Granlund scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Sharks.

Granlund was sent out for a power-play with a 7-0 lead, and he tacked on one more goal for good measure. It was his first tally in four games, and he's now gone 13 appearances without a multi-point effort. The 30-year-old's still enjoying a strong bounce-back campaign with nine goals, 42 points (17 with the man advantage), 85 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 53 appearances.