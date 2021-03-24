Granlund (upper body) scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.
Granlund missed one game with the apparently minor injury. He led the Predators' forwards with 20:35 of ice time Tuesday. The goal was just his sixth of the season -- he has 12 points, 46 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 29 appearances.
