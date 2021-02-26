Granlund scored a power-play goal on three shots, served four PIM and went minus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Granlund tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period tally. The Finn has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games, but he had gone five outings without a point before that. The 28-year-old is up to four goals, nine points, 33 shots on net and six PIM through 16 appearances.