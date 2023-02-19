Granlund recorded an assist in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Panthers.

Granlund has supreme on-ice vision and it's led to 24 assists through 53 games, but he's deposited just six goals with the lack of scoring keeping him a good distance from the elite group of NHL forwards. Even though Granlund is positioned on the top line with a No. 1 power-play role, he continues to be more of a distributor, hence the fact that he's only set 67 shots on goal.