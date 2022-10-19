Granlund recorded two assists and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.

Granlund has been at his playmaking best to begin 2022-23, earning five assists in as many games to start the year. He's always been more of a pass-first center, and it's working in a top-line role so far. The 30-year-old has added eight shots on net, seven hits, two PIM and a minus-4 rating.