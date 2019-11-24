Predators' Mikael Granlund: Tacks on helper
Granlund registered an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Granlund set up Mattias Ekholm in the first period to put the Predators up 2-0. The Finnish forward has started to thaw from a cold start -- he has a goal and four assists over his last five games. Granlund still has only nine points in 22 games, but the recent returns suggest he might be about to break out. In 38 games with the Predators, the 27-year-old has shot 5.0 percent on 80 shots, compared to a career rate of 9.6 percent.
More News
