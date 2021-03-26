Granlund scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.
Granlund scored in his second straight game, adding an insurance tally in the second period of Thursday's big win. The 29-year-old center has 13 points, 47 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 30 contests. Despite the low output on offense, he's still seeing top-six minutes for the Predators.
