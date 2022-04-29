Granlund put up a pair of assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Granlund set up Matt Duchene in the first period and added a secondary helper on Mattias Ekholm's equalizer in the third. It's been a playmaking week for Granlund, who has eight helpers in his last three contests. He's up to 63 points, 115 shots on net, 91 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-9 rating in 79 outings this season.