Predators' Mikael Granlund: Two heroic moments Thursday
Granlund scored twice on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.
Granlund waited until the literal last second of regulation to tie the game at three, forcing overtime. The Finn then struck 1:20 in the extra period to seal the comeback. He's racked up five goals and three helpers in his last nine outings. The 28-year-old is up to 29 points, 120 shots and a plus-2 rating through 57 contests this season, but he's seemed more comfortable under head coach John Hynes.
