Predators' Mikael Granlund: Two points in Thursday's win

Granlund scored a power-play goal and dished an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Granlund had the secondary helper on Dante Fabbro's first-period tally before scoring one himself midway through the second. The 27-year-old forward also picked up his second game-winning tally in as many games. Granlund has 12 goals, nine assists, 96 shots and an even plus-minus rating in 47 contests this season.