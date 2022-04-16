Granlund scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Chicago.

His tally early in the third period gave Nashville a 4-2 lead, while also snapping a 19-game goal drought for Granlund. The 30-year-old has mostly been a distributor this season, and with 45 assists among his 55 points, he sits one helper shy of tying his career high.