Granlund registered an assist for the second straight game in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Now with 22 points on the season (4G, 18A), Granlund remains on pace for a 50-point season -- a modest step back from the 64 points he recorded last year. The main problem Granlund faces this year is his demotion to the third line alongside Nino Niederreiter and Cody Glass. Despite his loss of top-six status, Granlund still sees an average of roughly 19 minutes of ice time per game and remains generally productive from a fantasy perspective.