Predators' Mikael Granlund: Will play Friday
Granlund will make his debut for the Predators in Friday's clash with Winnipeg.
Between traveling from Minnesota and the birth of his child, Granlund has been unable to suit up for the team since being acquired at the trade deadline. The center figures to slot into a top-six role and should also be a factor on the power play.
