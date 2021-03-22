Granlund (upper body) is not in the lineup for Sunday's tilt with Dallas, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Granlund has been in the lineup for 28 straight games before Sunday, tallying 11 points with a minus-6 rating. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but the 29-year-old will be questionable for Tuesday's tilt with Detroit.
