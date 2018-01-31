Predators' Mike Fisher: Coming out of retirement

Fisher will rejoin the Predators on a one-year deal for the remainder of the season, Adam Vingan of the Tennessean reports.

Fisher will be back with Nashville after retiring following the 2016-17 campaign. The center racked up 18 goals and 24 assists last year and was a major piece of the Predators' run to the Stanley Cup Finals. The veteran figures to slot into a bottom-six role and will likely bump Colton Sissons from the lineup.