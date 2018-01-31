Predators' Mike Fisher: Coming out of retirement
Fisher will rejoin the Predators on a one-year deal for the remainder of the season, Adam Vingan of the Tennessean reports.
Fisher will be back with Nashville after retiring following the 2016-17 campaign. The center racked up 18 goals and 24 assists last year and was a major piece of the Predators' run to the Stanley Cup Finals. The veteran figures to slot into a bottom-six role and will likely bump Colton Sissons from the lineup.
More News
-
Mike Fisher: Officially calls it a career•
-
Predators' Mike Fisher: Notches assist on birthday•
-
Predators' Mike Fisher: Finally notches first postseason points•
-
Predators' Mike Fisher: Ready to rock for Game 1•
-
Predators' Mike Fisher: May return for Game 1•
-
Predators' Mike Fisher: Not ready to return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...