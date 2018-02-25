Predators' Mike Fisher: Expected to sign deal Monday

Fisher is expected to sign a one-year, $1 million contract with the Predators on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Fisher spent the last six-plus seasons with Nashville before temporarily retiring last offseason. With the Predators trading Pontus Aberg to Edmonton on Sunday, the 37-year-old center should have a bottom-six role moving forward. He could be worth a look in deep fantasy leagues but not much beyond that.