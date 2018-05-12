Predators' Mike Fisher: Finishes campaign injured
Fisher (undisclosed) recorded one point (a goal) in the 2018 playoffs.
Fisher was unfit to play in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals, and the Predators ended up losing the series to the Jets, so now there are questions as to whether he'll return for at least one more season. The 37-year-old came out of retirement and joined Nashville for a March 2 regular-season contest in Vancouver, with Fisher making an immediate impact by scoring once on three shot attempts. Of course, if the Canadian is up for more NHL hockey, his agent will have to negotiate a new contract on his behalf since he's a pending unrestricted free agent.
More News
-
Predators' Mike Fisher: Unfit to play in Game 7•
-
Predators' Mike Fisher: Status remains unclear•
-
Predators' Mike Fisher: Leaves Game 6 with injury•
-
Predators' Mike Fisher: Watches from press box Saturday, could play Sunday•
-
Predators' Mike Fisher: Will suit up at home Tuesday•
-
Predators' Mike Fisher: Will debut Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...