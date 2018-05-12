Predators' Mike Fisher: Finishes campaign injured

Fisher (undisclosed) recorded one point (a goal) in the 2018 playoffs.

Fisher was unfit to play in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals, and the Predators ended up losing the series to the Jets, so now there are questions as to whether he'll return for at least one more season. The 37-year-old came out of retirement and joined Nashville for a March 2 regular-season contest in Vancouver, with Fisher making an immediate impact by scoring once on three shot attempts. Of course, if the Canadian is up for more NHL hockey, his agent will have to negotiate a new contract on his behalf since he's a pending unrestricted free agent.