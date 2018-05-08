Predators' Mike Fisher: Leaves Game 6 with injury
Fisher only played 2:58 of Monday's Game 6 against the Jets before exiting with an undisclosed injury.
What happened is unclear, as it was a surprise when Fisher didn't return to the bench for the start of the second period. If he can't play in Game 7, the Predators may not miss him. The fourth-line center has only one point this postseason.
