Predators' Mike Fisher: Leaves Game 6 with injury

Fisher only played 2:58 of Monday's Game 6 against the Jets before exiting with an undisclosed injury.

What happened is unclear, as it was a surprise when Fisher didn't return to the bench for the start of the second period. If he can't play in Game 7, the Predators may not miss him. The fourth-line center has only one point this postseason.

