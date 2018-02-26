Predators' Mike Fisher: Officially signs
Fisher, as expected, finalized the details of his one-year, $1 million contract with Nashville on Monday.
By signing Monday, Fisher will be eligible to play for the Predators throughout the postseason. When the center first takes the ice for the club remains to be seen, but fantasy owners in need of a late-season addition may want to consider giving him a look. With Nashville departing on a four-game road trip, it seems likely the veteran will suit up at some point during this stretch.
