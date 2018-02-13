Predators' Mike Fisher: Practices for first time this season

Fisher was a full participant during the 45-minute morning practice Monday, his first time practicing with the team since announcing his intent to return.

Fisher said following the session that "I just need to keep taking time and get some good practices in. Ten days isn't a lot when you haven't skated in a while, but I'm definitely happy the way I'm feeling at this point, probably better than I expected." This was a key step for the 37-year-old as he tries to get game ready, but there's not a timetable set at the moment for Fisher's return, and he certainly won't be rushed back with Nashville currently leading the Central Division.