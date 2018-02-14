Predators' Mike Fisher: Shooting for Mar. 1 return
Fisher expects to return to the Predators lineup Mar. 1 against the Oilers, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Fisher started practicing Monday and must sign with the team by Feb. 26 in order to be eligible to prop up the Preds' playoff push. The 37-year-old pivot excelled with 18 goals and 42 points -- 17 on the power play -- in 72 games last campaign, dishing out 160 hits in that span as well. Nashville's top six is already oozing with talent, especially with the acquisition of center Kyle Turris from the Senators, so it'll be interesting to see how the former captain is deployed.
More News
-
Predators' Mike Fisher: Practices for first time this season•
-
Predators' Mike Fisher: Coming out of retirement•
-
Mike Fisher: Officially calls it a career•
-
Predators' Mike Fisher: Notches assist on birthday•
-
Predators' Mike Fisher: Finally notches first postseason points•
-
Predators' Mike Fisher: Ready to rock for Game 1•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...