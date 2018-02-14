Predators' Mike Fisher: Shooting for March 1 return

Fisher expects to return to the Predators lineup Mar. 1 against the Oilers, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Fisher started practicing Monday and must sign with the team by Feb. 26 in order to be eligible to prop up the Preds' playoff push. The 37-year-old pivot excelled with 18 goals and 42 points -- 17 on the power play -- in 72 games last campaign, dishing out 160 hits in that span as well. Nashville's top six is already oozing with talent, especially with the acquisition of center Kyle Turris from the Senators, so it'll be interesting to see how the former captain is deployed.