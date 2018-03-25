Predators' Mike Fisher: Watches from press box Saturday, could play Sunday

Fisher was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

After coming out of retirement at the beginning of March to help the Predators down the stretch, the team continues to break Fisher in slowly by not playing him in back-to-back game situations. The 37-year-old veteran will get a chance to suit up Sunday when the Preds take on the Jets.

