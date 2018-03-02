Predators' Mike Fisher: Will debut Friday

Fisher will make his season debut for the Predators on Friday against the Canucks, The Tennesseean reports.

Fisher needed some time to get up to speed after officially signing with the club Feb. 26. After sitting out the last two games, the veteran winger appears set to rejoin the lineup for Nashville on Friday against the Canucks. However, he's expected to slot in on the fourth line and have his ice time limited early in his run with the club. Even when he's full-go, the 37-year-old will likely slot in among the bottom six.