Predators' Mike Fisher: Will suit up at home Tuesday

Fisher, who came out of retirement to rejoin the Predators, is set for a homecoming appearance at Bridgestone Arena against the Stars on Tuesday.

Fisher made a triumphant return to game ice Friday, notching a goal on three shots over 10:45 of ice time in an overtime win over the Canucks. The 37-year-old spent eight years in Nashville before signing a one-year, $1 million deal for this reunion tour, accumulating 348 points (167 goals, 181 assists) through 675 games. A leader with two-way acumen, Fisher should be an X-factor of sorts as the Preds look to make another strong run at the Stanley Cup.