Predators' Miroslav Svoboda: Secures entry-level deal

Svoboda agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on Thursday.

Svoboda is coming off a stellar campaign with Plzen HC of the Czech league, in which he registered a league-high 33 wins, along with a 2.10 GAA. The Preds system is full of goalie prospects, so the team may decide to leave the 23-year-old in Europe next season to continue developing his game.