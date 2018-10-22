Predators' Miroslav Svoboda: Sent down to minors
Svoboda was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
Considering Svoboda was playing in the ECHL prior to his call-up Saturday, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him headed back to the minors. The netminder will be replaced in Nashville by Troy Grosenick who figures to serve as the backup to Juuse Saros during Pekka Rinne's absence.
