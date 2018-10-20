Svoboda will be recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Svoboda's ascension to the top level was necessitated by Pekka Rinne's (undisclosed) placement on injured reserve. Currently operating under an entry-level contract, Svoboda doesn't have any professional experience in North America, though he did fashion a 33-14-0 record, 2.10 GAA and .925 save percentage between 47 games with Plzen HC of the Czech league last season.