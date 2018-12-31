Predators' Nicholas Baptiste: Brought up from minors
Baptiste was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
With both Kyle Turris (lower body) and Colton Sissons (lower body) dealing with injuries, the club needed an extra forward ahead of the club's clash with Washington on Monday. Whether Baptiste actually slots into the lineup remains to be seen, but Rocco Grimaldi figures to be the odd man out if he does in fact play.
