Predators' Nicholas Baptiste: Demoted to AHL Milwaukee
Baptiste was reassigned to the minors Tuesday.
After picking up Phil Di Giuseppe off waivers, the Predators sent Baptiste to the minors since his services as a spare forward were no longer needed. The 23-year-old winger has yet to appear in a game for Nashville this season and could struggle to break into the lineup at any point the rest of the way.
