Baptiste was traded by the Sabres to the Predators on Monday for defenseman Jack Dougherty.

Baptiste played 33 games with the Sabres last season, picking up four goals and two assists. He had just been sent down to the AHL before being dealt. However, if the 23-year-old couldn't make Buffalo's lineup, he's got basically no chance to earn a spot with the Preds. It looks like the minors is going to be his home for most of the year.