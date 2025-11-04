Blankenburg scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Blankenburg has a goal and an assist over the last two games. He's filling a top-four role while Roman Josi (upper body) and Adam Wilsby (lower body) are out, but this could be a good chance for Blankenburg to stake a claim to a more permanent spot in the lineup over Spencer Stastney or Justin Barron. Blankenburg was pretty steady over 60 games in 2024-25, earning 16 points and a minus-2 rating on a weak Nashville team that hasn't shown much improvement over the first month of 2025-26.