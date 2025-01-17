Blankenburg notched an assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Blankenburg ended a four-game point drought when he set up Filip Forsberg's game-tying goal late in the third period. The 26-year-old Blankenburg has done well to secure his spot in the lineup for Nashville, often playing on the second pairing in recent weeks. He has just five points through 22 outings, though he's added 35 shots on net, 23 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating to provide decent numbers in non-scoring areas.