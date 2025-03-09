Blankenburg notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Blankenburg has two helpers over five contests in March. The 26-year-old defenseman has taken on a larger role lately in the absence of Roman Josi (upper body), but Blankenburg is much more of a defense-first blueliner, so don't expect significant offense. He's at nine points, 55 shots on net, 40 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 41 appearances in his first season with the Predators.