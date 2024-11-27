Blankenburg was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Wednesday.
Blankenburg was sent to the minors ahead of the regular season, and he's tallied three goals and eight points over 13 appearances with the AHL club to begin the regular season. However, he'll join the Predators ahead of Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, and he's expected to make his season debut.
