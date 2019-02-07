Bonino did not take part in Thursday's game-day skate, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The team has yet to release any information on Bonino's status, so it's not immediately clear whether he will suit up versus Dallas. If the Connecticut native does miss the game, Rocco Grimaldi or Frederick Gaudreau figures to slot into his spot in the bottom-six.

More News
Our Latest Stories