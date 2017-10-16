Predators' Nick Bonino: Absent from practice
Bonino was not at the Predators' practice Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Bonino logged just 9:50 of ice time Saturday and appears to be dealing with an undisclosed ailment. The team should provide an update on the center's status prior to its matchup with Colorado on Tuesday.
