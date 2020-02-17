Bonino notched an assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

With 17 goals and 17 assists through 58 games, Bonino is now just one point shy of the 35 points he posted in 81 games last season. Centering the Preds' third line between Craig Smith and Rocco Grimaldi, Bonino is currently on a nice roll with eight points in his last 11 games, and he has a decent shot at a 50-point season if he keeps up his current pace.